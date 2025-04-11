Wolverine Digest

Elite cornerback commit is back in Ann Arbor hanging out with Will Johnson

One of Michigan's top 2026 commits is back in Ann Arbor and hanging out with future NFL first rounder Will Johnson

Jerred Johnson

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Michigan's 2026 recruiting class has started off at a snail's pace for the Michigan Wolverines. They have yet to string together a run of commitments and it seems like there really isn't much movement on top targets, or those top targets (like Jackson Cantwell) are trending in other directions.

One of the stalwarts of the 2026 class is top 300 cornerback Brody Jennings. Jennings has been a commit to Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff since the July 28th. The Florida based prospect has been getting a lot of attention from in-state schools Florida and Florida State, and it has also been reported that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have started to turn up the heat on Jennings. For now, he remains a Wolverine, and even recently visited Ann Arbor.

Going to Ann Arbor, seeing The Big House, and walking through the top tier facilities of the Michigan football program has to be exciting for any 17-year-old kid. Doing all of those things and also getting a chance to chop it up with Michigan legend and future first round 2025 NFL Draft pick, Will Johnson is just the icing on the cake.

Jennings and Johnson play the same position and are similar in size, so being able to pick Johnson's brain on experience in Ann Arbor, skills and techniques is invaluable. It also shows Jennings how Michigan sets their players up for success at the next level. Johnson accomplished everything you can in the college ranks and is now poised to move to the next level as a player with immediate impact potential.

Michigan needs to keep Jennings in the fold and build from there, losing a long time commit like him could be devastating to an already slow developing class.

Will Johnson
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Dusty May 'expects' a Michigan basketball veteran to return to Ann Arbor in 2025-26

Dusty May speaks on Tre Donaldson transferring: 'It's complicated on a number of levels'

What makes Michigan football so excited about 4-star freshman CB Shamari Earls

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Recruiting