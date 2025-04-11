Elite cornerback commit is back in Ann Arbor hanging out with Will Johnson
Michigan's 2026 recruiting class has started off at a snail's pace for the Michigan Wolverines. They have yet to string together a run of commitments and it seems like there really isn't much movement on top targets, or those top targets (like Jackson Cantwell) are trending in other directions.
One of the stalwarts of the 2026 class is top 300 cornerback Brody Jennings. Jennings has been a commit to Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff since the July 28th. The Florida based prospect has been getting a lot of attention from in-state schools Florida and Florida State, and it has also been reported that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have started to turn up the heat on Jennings. For now, he remains a Wolverine, and even recently visited Ann Arbor.
Going to Ann Arbor, seeing The Big House, and walking through the top tier facilities of the Michigan football program has to be exciting for any 17-year-old kid. Doing all of those things and also getting a chance to chop it up with Michigan legend and future first round 2025 NFL Draft pick, Will Johnson is just the icing on the cake.
Jennings and Johnson play the same position and are similar in size, so being able to pick Johnson's brain on experience in Ann Arbor, skills and techniques is invaluable. It also shows Jennings how Michigan sets their players up for success at the next level. Johnson accomplished everything you can in the college ranks and is now poised to move to the next level as a player with immediate impact potential.
Michigan needs to keep Jennings in the fold and build from there, losing a long time commit like him could be devastating to an already slow developing class.
