Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 9 Smith Snowden Adds Star Power to Michigan's Secondary
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Now, inside the Michigan on SI staff ranking of the top 25 most impactful players for the Michigan Wolverines football squad in 2026, No. 9 is another member of the UofM defense, cornerback Smith Snowden.
So far, we have released No. 10-25, with nine of those coming on the defensive side of the ball. Of that group, there were two other members of the UofM secondary, safety Chris Bracy (No. 15) and cornerback Zeke Berry (No. 13).
It will be Snowden’s first season in Ann Arbor after transferring from Utah with head coach Kyle Whittingham this past offseason.
Snowden 2025 Recap
As a junior, Snowden started in every game at corner for the Utes, finishing the season with 37 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions. He finished the year as a Second Team All-Big 12 selection for Utah.
What is equally impressive is that Snowden spent time playing on offense. The Lehl, Utah native took snaps at wide receiver and running back. In the 2025 season opener, Snowden had 51 receiving yards and added a rushing touchdown.
Michigan fans shouldn’t expect Snowden to see the field on offense, but this does showcase his athletic ability and how well-rounded of an athlete he is as a whole.
Why He Is Important to the Wolverines
Michigan’s secondary might be its strongest position group in 2026. Returning Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry at cornerback and Rod Moore at safety, while bringing in Snowden and Bracy (safety), there is a lot of talent there for UofM.
With three years of college football experience and two as a full-time starter, Snowden should be an every-down CB for the Wolverines' defense.
The strength in the secondary is key, with teams like Oregon and Ohio State on the schedule, who usually have an impressive passing game.
In the spring, Snowden explained why he decided to come to Ann Arbor with a host of big-time programs trying to recruit him.
"I committed to Coach Whittingham from the University of Utah. I've seen what he's put in the NFL and seen what he continues to do," Snowden said. "I know that he has a winning culture, and I think sky's really the limit for Coach Whitt at Michigan. I think that he has the opportunity to get the best guys in the country, and he's going to really make things shake."
2026 Outlook for Snowden
The season is approaching and Snowden is already garnering preseason hype. In May, he was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, which is given annually to a player with the biggest impact on and off the field.
Snowden is clearly respected by his teammates both on and off the field.
As mentioned, he will be an every-down CB alongside Hill, with that duo expected to lead the CB room, along with Berry being a key contributor.
See our full top 25 players:
- No. 25 TE Zack Marshall
- No. 24 Edge Carter Meadows
- No. 23 OL Evan Link
- No. 22 WR Salesi Moa
- No. 21 Edge Nate Marshall
- No. 20 OL Nathan Efobi
- No. 19 WR Jaime Ffrench
- No. 18 LB Troy Bowles
- No. 17 RB Savion Hiter
- No. 16 LB Chase Taylor
- No. 15 S Chris Bracy
- No. 14 DT Enow Etta
- No. 13 CB Zeke Berry
- No. 12 LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
- No. 11 OL Andrew Sprague
- No. 10 DT Trey Pierce
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2