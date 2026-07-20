Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 9 Smith Snowden Adds Star Power to Michigan's Secondary

Now, inside the Michigan on SI staff ranking of the top 25 most impactful players for the Michigan Wolverines football squad in 2026, No. 9 is another member of the UofM defense, cornerback Smith Snowden.

So far, we have released No. 10-25, with nine of those coming on the defensive side of the ball. Of that group, there were two other members of the UofM secondary, safety Chris Bracy (No. 15) and cornerback Zeke Berry (No. 13).

Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry celebrates in the end zone after getting the fumble recovery from Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson during first-half action between Michigan and Minnesota at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It will be Snowden’s first season in Ann Arbor after transferring from Utah with head coach Kyle Whittingham this past offseason.

Snowden 2025 Recap

As a junior, Snowden started in every game at corner for the Utes, finishing the season with 37 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions. He finished the year as a Second Team All-Big 12 selection for Utah.

What is equally impressive is that Snowden spent time playing on offense. The Lehl, Utah native took snaps at wide receiver and running back. In the 2025 season opener, Snowden had 51 receiving yards and added a rushing touchdown.

Sep 14, 2024; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2), right, celebrates with cornerback Cameron Calhoun (4) after intercepting a pas in the end zone in the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Michigan fans shouldn’t expect Snowden to see the field on offense, but this does showcase his athletic ability and how well-rounded of an athlete he is as a whole.

Why He Is Important to the Wolverines

Michigan’s secondary might be its strongest position group in 2026. Returning Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry at cornerback and Rod Moore at safety, while bringing in Snowden and Bracy (safety), there is a lot of talent there for UofM.

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) warms up before the start of the game against Fresno State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With three years of college football experience and two as a full-time starter, Snowden should be an every-down CB for the Wolverines' defense.

The strength in the secondary is key, with teams like Oregon and Ohio State on the schedule, who usually have an impressive passing game.

In the spring, Snowden explained why he decided to come to Ann Arbor with a host of big-time programs trying to recruit him.

"I committed to Coach Whittingham from the University of Utah. I've seen what he's put in the NFL and seen what he continues to do," Snowden said. "I know that he has a winning culture, and I think sky's really the limit for Coach Whitt at Michigan. I think that he has the opportunity to get the best guys in the country, and he's going to really make things shake."

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham runs across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 Outlook for Snowden

The season is approaching and Snowden is already garnering preseason hype. In May, he was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, which is given annually to a player with the biggest impact on and off the field.

Snowden is clearly respected by his teammates both on and off the field.

As mentioned, he will be an every-down CB alongside Hill, with that duo expected to lead the CB room, along with Berry being a key contributor.

See our full top 25 players: