Michigan Football: Coveted 2026 4-star OL from the Lone Star State sets official visit
After landing one of the top offensive line hauls in the 2025 recruiting class, Michigan football is hoping to potentially make 2026 even better. After landing two five-star linemen in this past cycle, the maize and blue will have their work cut out for them -- but it's possible. For starters, offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, the nation's top prospect in 2026, has already announced he scheduled a visit to see Michigan.
But he's not the only lineman who will be seeing Ann Arbor. According to On3's Chad Simmons, four-star lineman Zaden Krempin is also planning on coming to see Michigan. Krempin has lined up visits with Clemson, LSU, Michigan, and Texas A&M. The Propser (TX) prospect will be coming to Ann Arbor on March 17-19.
The 6-4, 270-pound offensive lineman has already set up official visits, too. Krempin has lined up officials with LSU, SMU, Texas, and Michigan. Krempin will be in Ann Arbor for an official on June 20. Talking with Simmons, Krempin talked about the staff and Michigan's strength program.
"I visited Michigan for the USC game, then I was there in July for the cookout. Their strength program is high level and I love how they do conventional lifts. The whole staff is great too. Michigan has the best recruiting staff. Coach Newsome, coach Moore and all of them know to recruit. It shows too… they got two five-star tackles in 2025.”
According to the Composite, Krempin is the 190th-ranked prospect in the '26 cycle and he's tabbed as the 12th-best interior lineman. The Wolverines went into Texas this past cycle to land five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood out of Denton (TX) and in 2024 when Michigan signed four-star Austin (TX) offensive lineman Blake Frazier.
