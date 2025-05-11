Coveted four-star defensive lineman with Michigan in his final grouping sets commitment date
The Michigan Wolverines made the final cut for four-star defensive lineman Brian Harris, and now they know the date he will make his college decision. Harris recently shared that he would make his official commitment on May 23rd, and his final five consists of Michigan, Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina.
The 6-foot-3 280-pound Harris is high school teammates with current Michigan cornerback commit Brody Jennings. Currently there are no crystal ball predictions for any of his final five, but it surely cannot hurt that Jennings is heading to Ann Arbor. Here is what Harris had to say about Michigan.
"Michigan has showed a lot of love, from the defensive line coach, Coach Espo (Lou Esposito). They have a very long history of defensive linemen...they may even be known as DLU. Also, the head coach (Sherrone Moore) shows a lot of love to me."- Four-star DL recruit Brian Harris
While Harris may not be a five star or top-300 talent, he looks like a player that could be developed into a consistent contributor. Players of his size and possessing his athleticism are not easy to find. With proper strength and conditioning training, he could easily get over 300-pounds and become a real problem on the defensive line. Wink Martindale and Sherrone Moore are hoping Harris dons the block M hat on May 23rd and brings his talents to Ann Arbor next year.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Cleveland Browns rookie predicted to win Defensive Rookie of the Year
Analyst says one overreaction centers around Michigan football and 5-star QB Bryce Underwood
Pittsburgh Steelers' blockbuster trade with Dallas Cowboys could pave the way for former Michigan football star
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson