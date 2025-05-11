Wolverine Digest

Coveted four-star defensive lineman with Michigan in his final grouping sets commitment date

Jerred Johnson

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore smiles Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore smiles Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines made the final cut for four-star defensive lineman Brian Harris, and now they know the date he will make his college decision. Harris recently shared that he would make his official commitment on May 23rd, and his final five consists of Michigan, Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3 280-pound Harris is high school teammates with current Michigan cornerback commit Brody Jennings. Currently there are no crystal ball predictions for any of his final five, but it surely cannot hurt that Jennings is heading to Ann Arbor. Here is what Harris had to say about Michigan.

"Michigan has showed a lot of love, from the defensive line coach, Coach Espo (Lou Esposito). They have a very long history of defensive linemen...they may even be known as DLU. Also, the head coach (Sherrone Moore) shows a lot of love to me."

Four-star DL recruit Brian Harris

While Harris may not be a five star or top-300 talent, he looks like a player that could be developed into a consistent contributor. Players of his size and possessing his athleticism are not easy to find. With proper strength and conditioning training, he could easily get over 300-pounds and become a real problem on the defensive line. Wink Martindale and Sherrone Moore are hoping Harris dons the block M hat on May 23rd and brings his talents to Ann Arbor next year.

Sherrone
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches a play / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Cleveland Browns rookie predicted to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Analyst says one overreaction centers around Michigan football and 5-star QB Bryce Underwood

Pittsburgh Steelers' blockbuster trade with Dallas Cowboys could pave the way for former Michigan football star

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Recruiting