Dusty May in hot pursuit of Michigan State legacy 5-star recruit
Michigan head coach Dusty May went 0-2 against Tom Izzo and his in-state rival Michigan State Spartans in his first year in Ann Arbor. Despite those heartbreaking setbacks, coach May is not shying away from competing with Izzo for top tier talent on the recruiting trail. Even when that recruit has a storied family history and deep family ties to Michigan State.
2026 four-star recruit Jaxon Richardson is a truly elite small forward. He has bounce, range and an ability to slash to the hoop with ease. He also comes from a basketball pedigree that is deeply rooted in MSU. His father Jason Richardson won a National Championship with coach Izzo in 2000, and his older brother Jase just completed an amazing career that propelled him into lottery pick status in the NBA Draft. Despite those ties, Michigan is in hot pursuit of Jaxon's services.
Coach May and his staff are currently heading to Miami to watch Jaxon play in some hoop's tourneys in the Sunshine State. It is quite curious to me that MSU does not seem to be a big player in this recruiting battle, as of yet. They may feel comfortable enough with the family background that they can wait and pursue Jaxon on their on timeline. It seems like a heck of a risk for the Spartan such a talented young man. Not to mention the reverberations that could come from losing him to a bitter rival like Michigan.
