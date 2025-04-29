Elite 2026 recruit leans Michigan, announces commitment date
The Michigan football program broke their 2026 recruiting commitment drought last week when they secured the commitment of two recruits. Elite top 100 quarterback Brady Smigiel and high 3-star defensive end Tariq Boney both shared their intent to join head coach Sherrone Moore in Ann Arbor starting in 2026.
Those two commitments brought the Wolverine '26 class to five total members and lifted the overall ranking of the class into the top 25. The Michigan class is still woefully behind quite a few fellow Big Ten programs and is far from the elite status needed to stay relevant in National Championship chases in the years to come. The good news is recruiting is an all day every day process and there is a ton of time left in the 2026 cycle. One of Michigan's main targets, who they are rumored to be favored by, just announced he will commit on July 11th.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Leo Delaney is a composite top 135 ranked player in the 2026 class. He has a final four of Clemson, Penn St, Tennessee and Michigan. Most of the top recruiting sites have Michigan highly favored at this point, some as high as 78% favoring Delaney ending up in the winged helmet.
Unfortunately, a recruit committing two months from now is an absolute eternity in the world of recruiting. While Sherrone and his offensive line coach Grant Newsome have done an excellent job to this point, they cannot take their foot off the gas. Building in the trenches with massive talented young lineman like Delaney has been a staple at Michigan for years and the blueprint that has given Michigan an advantage over rival Ohio State. Delaney fits that blueprint and would be an excellent addition to a building 2026 class.
