4-Star QB Announces Top 8 Schools After 55-Touchdown Season

The year is still truly just getting started, but that hasn't stopped the 2027 recruiting cycle from heating up.

Nearly half of the 26 four-star quarterbacks in the class have already made commitments. That's starting to create a domino effect as college programs search for their signal-callers of the future.

Obviously, not everything is set in stone, and recruits could still flip their pledges. At the same time, it's important for teams to get ahead before the market dries up and they are left scrambling for options.

MORE: Former 5-Star QB Aims to Revitalize Career at New College Football Program

Luckily, there are still some talented prospects available at this juncture.

Among the rising seniors in the process of exploring their options is four-star quarterback Dane Weber. The productive West Coast standout is moving closer to a decision.

Four-Star QB Cuts Recruitment Down To Eight Schools

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Weber announced he was trimming his recruitment down to eight programs. Oregon, Michigan, UCLA, Cincinnati, Stanford, Cal, Kansas State, and Kansas made the cut.

Michigan is one of Weber's most recent suitors, offering him a scholarship earlier this month. The Wolverines are breaking in a new coaching staff this offseason.

Meanwhile, Kansas offered Weber nearly a year ago, and he visited the program last August. As of now, he plans to officially visit the Jayhawks in April.

Outside of Kansas, Weber has set official visits to Cincinnati, Cal, and UCLA.

MORE:6 College Football Programs to Watch for 4-Star QB Peter Bourque After Michigan Decommitment

Weber was at UCLA for an unofficial visit at the end of January. The Bruins hired James Madison's Bob Chesney to rebuild the program.

It's possible Weber could make a commitment before the conclusion of his round of summer trips.

During his junior season at Chaparral High School, Weber broke onto the scene. He completed 218/311 passes for 3,645 yards with 41 touchdowns to 9 interceptions while adding 115 rushes for 688 yards and 14 more scores.

Weber threw for 250+ yards in nine of his 12 appearances, including a season-high 20/34 passing for 440 yards with 5 touchdowns to 1 interception in a 56-42 loss to Murrieta Valley High School on October 10.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 365 overall prospect, the No. 25 QB, and the No. 34 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College Football Insider Predicts Landing Spot for Uber-Talented 5-Star Recruit



• Two ACC Teams Among College Football Programs Emerging for 42-TD QB



• College Football Program Reportedly Spending $23 Million to Join New FBS Conference



• 32-Touchdown QB Announces Commitment to Unexpected College Football Program

