Michigan staff rekindles ties with nations top running back
While the Ohio State Buckeyes are celebrating their two loss National Championship, Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are on the road meeting with some of the top targets for the 2026 class. One of those targets is Savion Hiter, arguably the top running back prospect in the 2026 class. He has been a high priority recruit for running backs coach Tony Alford for a few years and the Wolverines do not appear to be relenting in their pursuit of the talented young back. For what it is worth, Hiter himself has shown some love to the Wolverines by recently declaring them his top school.
It's refreshing to see the young man draped in Michigan attire and throwing up the block M. Just a few nights ago he congratulating the Buckeyes on their championship win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
With a recruit as highly rated and pursued as Hiter, the coaching staff will need to keep in constant contact and build a solid trusting relationship to get him to commit. In this day and age, you cannot discount the importance of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in a recruitment battle like this either. Seeing the architect of Bryce Underwood's NIL deal, GM Sean Magee, standing on the right edge of this picture certainly gives us good faith that the NIL portion is in good hands.
