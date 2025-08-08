Major Michigan football recruiting target sets game day visit
After taking his debut visit to Ann Arbor in March, elite four-star receiver Quentin Burrell from Mount Carmel (Chicago, IL) told Rivals he will be back at Michigan to see the Wolverines play Wisconsin on Oct. 4.
"Want to see what the Big House is all about and see how Coach (Ron) Bellamy gets his guys ready to compete. Also, see how new offense looks," Burrell told Rivals.
According to the report from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, the Wolverines are one of the early front-runners in Burrell's recruitment and are battling Notre Dame, Penn State and others. Burrell's sister attends school at Michigan and told Wiltfong he could see himself with the Maize and Blue.
"Elite in everything they do,” Burrell said to Rivals about the program. “On and off the field. Only a few schools have best of both and Michigan is one of them.”
Burrell told Rivals he also has visits set up to see the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish in person and also will be trying to get to games of Arizona State, Missouri, along with "a couple other" schools.
The Rivals Industry Rankings tabs Burrell as the No. 49 prospect in the class of 2027, the 8th-ranked at his position and the No. 3 player in the state of Illinois. He caught 75 passes last season as a sophomore at Mount Carmel for 1,257 yards and 18 touchdowns while helping his team to a state championship.
Michigan currently has two prospects committed to its class of 2027 in three-star offensive linemen Louis Esposito and Tristan Dare.