Elite lineman thought to favor Tennessee eliminates them, could be trending Michigan
The 128th overall ranked recruit in the nation, No. 5 overall interior lineman recruit, Leo Delaney has made some interesting moves in his recruitment. The Tennessee Volunteers had long been seen as a viable threat to Michigan and Clemson in this recruiting war. However, Delaney recently released a final three that did not include Tennessee. Instead, along with Michigan and Clemson, he included fellow Big Ten rival Penn State. Delaney also appears to have cancelled an official visit to Tennessee that was slated for June 20-22.
After all of those moves, Delaney will now visit Clemson this weekend, then Penn State on June 6th before closing out his official visit tour in Ann Arbor on June 13th. He has announced a commitment date of July 11th. Getting that last visit is a great position to be in, unless Clemson just blows him away and he commits before leaving there.
Michigan made a solid connection with Delaney and his team during previous visits. Having the final say is a critical position to be in. He will also be on campus with former teammate and current Michigan quarterback Jadyn Davis, along with a slew of other targets and current commits. If Michigan can keep him uncommitted through the Clemson and Penn State official visits, it feels like they can take the lead in this battle and hold it through July 11th for Delaney's official commitment date.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football has a loaded visitor list this weekend, including a star Auburn commit
Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood makes history after EA releases cover of College Football 26 video game
WATCH: Yaxel Lendeborg releases commitment video to Michigan basketball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson