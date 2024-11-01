Former Michigan QB commit Carter Smith schedules official visit with Big Ten foe
Former Michigan football quarterback commit Carter Smith announced he was de-committing from the Wolverines late on Wednesday night. The news came after talk Michigan was offering five-star quarterback and LSU commit, Bryce Underwood, $5 million on NIL money to come to Ann Arbor. Smith committed to Michigan last November and he wanted to re-open his recruitment to see where the best fit was for him.
The four-star dual-threat quarterback has already scheduled an official visit to Wisconsin. He will be in Madison on November 16 when the team hosts Oregon. According to Steve Wilftong's article on On3, Smith's father Dan said there are 15-16 schools showing interest in him. Both Penn State and Clemson are two other schools to watch.
Smith is a former Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Florida, throwing for 2,223 yards and 29 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He rushed for 715 yards and 19 touchdowns. Smith has quietly been putting up good numbers this year in his senior season. He has thrown for 1,091 yards and 11 touchdowns to just one interception with another 484 yards and 11 more scores in the first seven games.
With Smith no longer in the fold, Michigan doesn't have a 2025 quarterback commit. The Wolverines are all in on Underwood and the hope is to land him. If not, Michigan will have to hit the transfer portal hard.
