Former Michigan football commit lands in SEC country
Former Michigan football commit Phillip Wright recently committed to the LSU Tigers. It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Wright chose to stay home and commit to LSU. The three-star receiver hails from Destrehan (LA) and he is also a track star. While Wright was a Michigan commit, the Tigers offered Wright a track offer while maintaining his football offer.
Wright committed to the Wolverines back on July 13. He decommitted from Michigan on August 4 before committing to the Tigers on August 9. According to 247Sports' Composite, the three-star wide receiver is ranked as the 430th-best player and the 68th-ranked receiver in the 2025 cycle.
While Michigan lost out on Wright recently, the Wolverines hit a home run on Saturday after they landed four-star cornerback Jayden Sanders over Oklahoma State and Baylor. With losing Wright and adding Sanders, Michigan actually went up as a recruiting class. The Wolverines were previously ranked 15th with Wright in the class, but Michigan went up a spot with the addition of Sanders and is now ranked 14th, according to the Composite.
The Wolverines currently have one wide receiver committed to them in the '25 cycle. Four-star Jacob Washington, another LA native, feels as solid as they come for Michigan. The Wolverines are also working on a couple of other receivers and are strongly trending for four-star Andrew Marsh.
