Former Michigan football commit lands in SEC country

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore arrives for the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Former Michigan football commit Phillip Wright recently committed to the LSU Tigers. It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Wright chose to stay home and commit to LSU. The three-star receiver hails from Destrehan (LA) and he is also a track star. While Wright was a Michigan commit, the Tigers offered Wright a track offer while maintaining his football offer.

Wright committed to the Wolverines back on July 13. He decommitted from Michigan on August 4 before committing to the Tigers on August 9. According to 247Sports' Composite, the three-star wide receiver is ranked as the 430th-best player and the 68th-ranked receiver in the 2025 cycle.

While Michigan lost out on Wright recently, the Wolverines hit a home run on Saturday after they landed four-star cornerback Jayden Sanders over Oklahoma State and Baylor. With losing Wright and adding Sanders, Michigan actually went up as a recruiting class. The Wolverines were previously ranked 15th with Wright in the class, but Michigan went up a spot with the addition of Sanders and is now ranked 14th, according to the Composite.

The Wolverines currently have one wide receiver committed to them in the '25 cycle. Four-star Jacob Washington, another LA native, feels as solid as they come for Michigan. The Wolverines are also working on a couple of other receivers and are strongly trending for four-star Andrew Marsh.

