Former Utah QB joins Michigan commit’s high school, boosting future Wolverine’s development
Former Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising threw for over 6,000 yards and 53 touchdowns during his collegiate career. Sadly, he was forced to medically retire after suffering a serious injury to his throwing hand that will require surgery. The surgeon advised Rising that after the completion of that surgery he would not advise playing football ever again.
Cam "Bad Moon" Rising has accepted his medical fate and will move on in his career. His first stop will be a return to his high school alma mater Newbury Park (California) High School. He will serve in an offensive coordinator role at the high school where he was a three-year starter from 2015-17. Newbury Park High football is currently quarterbacked by 4-star Michigan Wolverines commit Brady Smigiel, who is ecstatic to have the experience and mentorship Rising possesses in his corner.
Smigiel is currently the 46th ranked prospect in ESPN recruiting rankings for the 2026 cycle. He is a big strong prospect with a huge arm. His commitment to Michigan is what head coach Sherrone Moore might have needed to jump start a 2026 class that still only has five total commits. Having an elite signal caller in your class generally helps in the recruitment of other top talent, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
Coach Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have to be thrilled that their future quarterback is going to be coached by a former collegiate quarterback that had substantial success at the D1 level. This is a win-win situation for Rising, Michigan, and Smigiel.
