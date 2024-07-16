Four-star 2026 QB Brady Hart commits to Michigan
Michigan football's future at the quarterback position looks very bright. The Wolverines landed four-star Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Jadyn Davis in the 2024 recruiting cycle, added four-star Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot signal-caller Carter Smith in the current 2025 cycle, and have their guy for the 2026 class committed as well.
Back on June 18, Michigan landed a verbal pledge from four-star Cocoa (Fla.) quarterback Brady Hart, a Top 100 overall prospect in the '26 cycle. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder chose the Wolverines over offers from Clemson, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State, North Carolina and several others. Hart's commitment to U-M came one day after he visited and received a scholarship offer from Ohio State.
According to his recruiting profile on 247Sports, Hart completed 288-of-437 pass attempts (65.9%) while throwing for 3,759 yards with 41 touchdowns against 11 interceptions during his high school sophomore season. He led Cocoa to a 14-1 record and a Florida 2S state title in his first year as a starter. Hart is considered the No. 91 overall prospect, No. 7 quarterback and No. 15 player from the state of Florida in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Here's what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins had to say about Hart:
"Modern pocket passer with a favorable frame that led his team to a Florida 2S title as a first-year starter. More of a drive-ball thrower than can generate plenty of power by synching up his arm and plant foot. Owns a bit of an elongated release, but can get the ball out quick, and has to in a wide-open spread attack that wants to challenge horizontally with swing/screen passes. First caught our eye in a matchup against nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas where he put a number of 2-balls on tight lines and exploited coverage. Also impressed with his timing as he frequently hit his marks on schedule. Can be a bit streaky at times, and isn't one with a ton of deep shots on the spray chart, but looks like a potential Power Four starter heading into junior season, especially if he can keep progressing as a full-field reader."
Highlights:
Michigan's recruiting at the quarterback position has soared since former offensive analyst Kirk Campbell was promoted to QB coach ahead of the 2023 season. Campbell is responsible for landing the commitments of all three quarterbacks mentioned above. Hart is the first and only verbal pledge for the Wolverines in the 2026 cycle thus far, but having the quarterback of the class already on board should serve Michigan's coaches well as they recruit future prospects.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2026
- Four-star QB Brady Hart; Cocoa High School; Cocoa, Fla.; No. 91 nationally, No. 7 Quarterback; No. 15 in state of Florida
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_Chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI