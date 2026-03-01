Coveted 4-Star DL David Folorunsho Breaks Down Michigan Offer, Schedules Visit

Chicago (IL) St. Patrick defensive lineman David Folorunsho is one of the most coveted DL's in the 2027 recruiting class. The 6'4", 280-pound lineman — who also sees snaps as a tight end — was recently offered by Michigan.

New defensive line coach, Larry Black, who came from Vanderbilt, was quick to offer Folorunsho and now Michigan is one of his top schools.

"It means a lot to me," Folorunsho told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "I’ve always wanted an offer from Michigan. I love the style of football they play with."

Coach Black has Michigan as a top contender

The four-star defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 163 player in the nation and No. 20 defensive lineman, per the Composite. Folorunsho is also considered the ninth-best prospect from the state of Illinois.

Michigan has recruited the state of Illinois well in the past and coach Black has the Wolverines as a top team in Folorunsho's recruitment.

"Coach Black is a guy anyone would want as a position coach," said Folorunsho. "You can tell his style of coaching by having a conversation with him."

Folorunsho holds a stellar offer sheet. Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Penn State, and Tennessee, among others, are all trying land him. According to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Irish are currently leading in his recruitment with a 93.8% chance of landing him, but since getting the Michigan offer, he says the Wolverines are already one of his top schools.

"I’m still trying to figure it all out but Michigan is definitely one of the top schools," Folorunsho said.

Plans to visit Michigan

With just recently getting a Michigan offer, Folorunsho already has a date he plans on visiting campus. He told us that is looking to get up to Ann Arbor for an April 2 spring practice session.

As far as the way he plays, he wanted Michigan fans to know he's looking to better his craft, but he will play with a relentless effort.

"I’m going to play with relentless effort and I’m always looking get better at my craft," he said.

As of this writing, Michigan has three commitments in the 2027 class. The Wolverines recently lost four-star QB Peter Bourque, who de-committed, but Michigan has eyes on a few other 2027 QB prospects to fill the void.

Michigan also has four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, and three-star offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito committed.