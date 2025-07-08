CBS Sports reveals 'Hot Seat Ranking' for Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore
Job security as a Division I college football coach is fluid.
One minute, fans, boosters and supporters of a big time college football program are at the head of a coach and calling for their firing. The next minute, many of those same people are calling for a lifetime contract extension for the same coach and to keep them around forever.
Jim Harbaugh was largely an example of both ends of that spectrum during his tenure at Michigan. After going 2-4 in the 2020 COVID-shortened season, many were calling for his job. On the flip side, when Harbaugh brought the program their first national title since 1997, many were pleading with athletic director Warde Manuel to never allow Harbaugh to walk away.
Even current Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore has dealt with some of those same ebbs and flows.
When the Wolverines were 5-5 last season and in danger of missing a bowl game, there were frustrations about the drop off in the team's play and questions on whether the program was moving in the right direction. But after winning the last three games, including victories over Ohio State and Alabama, along with historic momentum on the recruiting trail since landing Bryce Underwood, Moore has seemed to satisfy the Wolverine faithful for now.
However, as seen with Michigan and many programs across the country, things can change on a dime, and coaches can go from being comfortable to being on the hot seat essentially overnight, and vice versa if a coach on the hot seat strings together a few big wins.
Recently, CBS Sports revealed its 2025 college football "Hot Seat Rankings" heading into the season for all 136 FBS head coaches while evaluating their job security.
CBS Sports' panel of nine experts rated every coach on a scale of 0 to 5, with a score of 0 meaning a coach is "untouchable," with a score of 5 meaning the coach needs to "win or be fired."
Moore's average rating from the writers came in at an average on 2.22, falling within the "all good...for now" category.
For comparison, other Big Ten coaches averages came in with these scores:
Brett Bielema (Illinois): 0.78
Curt Cignetti (Indiana): 0.22
Kirk Ferentz (Iowa): 1.67
Mike Locksley (Maryland): 3.22
Jonathan Smith (Michigan State): 1.78
Matt Rhule (Nebraska): 2.11
David Braun (Northwestern): 2
Ryan Day (Ohio State): 0.89
Dan Lanning (Oregon): 0.22
James Franklin (Penn State): 1.33
Barry Odom (Purdue): 1
Greg Schiano (Rutgers): 1.44
Deshaun Foster (UCLA): 2.56
Lincoln Riley (USC): 3.33
Jedd Fisch (Washington): 1.56
Luke Fickell (Wisconsin): 3.67
PJ Fleck (Minnesota): 1.78
What do you think of the rankings? Should Moore's seat be hotter than James Franklin's at Penn State? Is Luke Fickell in trouble at Wisconsin if the Badgers don't win this season?
