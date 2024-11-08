Recruiting: 4-star tight end reaffirms commitment to Michigan football
Michigan has had a string of success flipping 2025 prospects from prior commitments, but the Wolverines are in a battle to keep a couple of their own verbal pledges in their class as well.
One such prospect is four-star Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh tight end Andrew Olesh, who has been committed to Michigan since July 8 but has been a coveted target from the likes of Alabama, Penn State and Oregon in recent weeks.
Olesh has visited all three of those schools over the past month or so, and he has an upcoming official visit scheduled to Oregon on Nov. 30. However, in a recent conversation with On3's E.J. Holland, the four-star tight end reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolverines despite the contact with other schools.
"Just to clear things up, I'm still locked in with Michigan," Olesh told Holland.
While those are comforting words for Michigan, head coach Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Steve Casula will need to stay diligent and continue their fight for the Pennsylvania native. This feels like a recruitment that could be a battle all the way up until the early signing period, which begins on Dec. 4.
Olesh is Michigan's fourth-highest rated recruit in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-4, 125-pounder is considered the No. 76 overall prospect, No. 3 tight end and No. 3 player from the state of Pennsylvania according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
The Wolverines have gotten hot on the recruiting trail again of late, flipping four-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia, three-star defensive lineman Benny Patterson from Cincinnati and three-star wide receiver Jamar Browder from NC State. Michigan is also working hard to flip five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, and is pursuing other 2025 prospects, while also fighting to keep their own commitments firm as signing day approaches.
