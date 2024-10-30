Recruiting: Two Big Ten rivals seeking flip of 4-star Michigan commit
Recruiting season is heating up in a major way with just over one month until the early signing period.
Michigan is hard at work chasing a flip of 5-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood, but the Wolverines are having to fend off a couple of Big Ten rivals for one of the highest-ranked offensive players in their own 2025 recruiting class.
According to multiple reports from On3 Sports, four-star Center Valley (Penn.) Southern Lehigh tight end Andrew Olesh will take a visit to Penn State this weekend for the No. 3 Nittany Lions' big-time showdown against No. 4 Ohio State.
Additionally, Olesh is planning to make a return visit to Oregon after being in Eugene this past weekend to watch the Ducks throttle No. 24 Illinois, 38-9.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Olesh is considered the No. 76 overall prospect, No. 3 tight end and No. 3 player from the state of Pennsylvania in the 2025 recruiting class. He's been committed to Michigan since July 8, choosing the Wolverines among over 30 scholarship offers from FBS programs.
Michigan will not let Penn State or Oregon flip the four-star tight end without a fight. The Wolverines expected Olesh to make a final visit to Ann Arbor on Nov. 23 for U-M's final home game against Northwestern, and there's no doubt head coach Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Steve Casula will point to future potential first-round pick Colston Loveland to sell Olesh on the fact he can thrive in the Maize and Blue.
