How to Watch 4-Star CB Blake Jenkins' Commitment Live As Michigan Gains Late Lead

Michigan's hot May on the recruiting trail appears to be trending into June. The Wolverines will be waiting for word on what four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins decides to do, as he will make his commitment live on Thursday evening.

The Katy (TX) prospect was viewed as a Vanderbilt and SMU lean at different points during his recruitment but the Wolverines appear to have taken the lead. SMU insider Billy Embody placed a prediction in favor of Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, and both Sam Spiegelman, and The Wolverine's Ethan McDowell followed suit.

How to see Jenkins' commitment

Finalists: Michigan, Vanderbilt, SMU, Houston, Texas, and Alabama

When: Thursday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: CBS Sports YouTube Channel

Leader: Michigan has gained a late lead in his recruitment and is trending

Jenkins' primer

The 6'1", 190-pound corner is the No. 260 ranked player on Rivals Industrial Rankings. 247Sports is the highest on Jenkins, ranking the four-star as the No. 230 player in the 2027 class. Jenkins is viewed as the No. 29 ranked corner in the '27 cycle.

Both SMU and Vanderbilt have hosted Jenkins for visits and the blue-chip prospect has an official visit planned for Michigan on June 19-21. It was an interesting time frame for Jenkins to make his announcement, coming off his visit with Vandy.

Thank you to @jernarogilford and the @UMichFootball staff and coaches for the hospitality this weekend!



Had a great time being on campus, watching spring practice, and spending time around the program. Learned a lot and appreciated the opportunity.



Can’t wait to be back. 〽️… pic.twitter.com/lT5zR0kqMU — 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝑱𝒆𝒏𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒔 (@Blake_Jenkins27) April 4, 2026

But it appears Michigan has done enough in the late hours to put itself in position to land Jenkins. After losing Maxwell Miles to Minnesota, the Wolverines needed to add another corner to the class, and they are trending in that direction.

Jenkins is a classic cover corner, who isn't afraid to get physical at the line of scrimmage. His tape shows his ability to make the open-field tackle, and isn't shy about attempting to blow up screen passes, or running back sweeps.

Michigan still targeting other defensive backs

Even if Jenkins does indeed commit to Michigan, the Wolverines are still after some other defensive backs in this cycle. Jenkins would become the fourth defensive back, becoming the second cornerback, along with four-star Darius Johnson.

✨ Junior Season Highlights | Class of 2027 ✨

Grateful for every snap this season. Kept working… kept learning… kept competing.



Locked in and continuing to grind for a BIG senior year. 🔒@othsfalconfb @mcvey_todd @BuckFitz @NCEC_Recruiting @npatexas1 @jaxon_rose8… pic.twitter.com/Y8Ogb5FmKj — 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝑱𝒆𝒏𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒔 (@Blake_Jenkins27) November 30, 2025

But with Michigan set to lose at least three corners and at least one safety from the 2026 team, the Wolverines are going to need to add bodies. Expect Michigan to still make a full-court press to land five-star corner Joshua Dobson.

Michigan will likely still target four-star safety Marcus Jones, and rising three-star Errol Kerns, who is currently committed to Miami (OH).