Michigan Looks to Flip Rapidly Rising 2027 S Errol Kerns From Miami (OH)

The month of May has been great for Michigan and the Wolverines are up to 15 commitments in the 2027 class after a very slow start to the cycle. Not only has Kyle Whittingham and Co. found their footing, but Michigan has been able to flip a few key prospects.

QB Kamden Lopati flipped from Illinois to the Wolverines and tight end Colt Lumpris switched his Alabama commitment to Michigan. But the Maize and Blue aren't hoping to stop there. In fact, Michigan has its sights set on a Miami (OH) prospect.

Back on May 9, safeties coach Tyler Stockton offered Errol Kerns and he then made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor on May 19, while booking an official visit to the Wolverines for June 12-14.

Kerns committed to the Redhawks back on April 24, but with how much Kerns' stock has risen, he's likely not going to stick there. Teams like Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State, and Texas A&M, among others, have all offered him and Kerns has a lot to think about.

Who is Errol Kerns?

Kerns is a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Indianapolis. From Indianapolis (IN) Lawrence Central, Kerns is ranked as a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports' Composite. As of now, Kerns is ranked as the No. 737 player in the 2027 class and the No. 72 ranked safety.

The defensive prospect was a standout during his junior season of football. Kerns recorded 90 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and five pass breakups. He also had 573 yards from kick returns, and 200 punt return yards. Kerns had four total touchdowns in 2025.

Jr year end season highlights



- All conference

- All county



90 tackles



52 solo tackles



8.2 tackles per game



3 interceptions



5pbus



3 force fumbles



3 force incompletions



4 tfls



4 tds



573 kro yards



200 punt return yards @Coach_Patt34 @CoachAbdullah2… pic.twitter.com/OtEeql86Tz — ErrolKernsIII (@EKerns21) November 29, 2025

Kerns isn't just a standout on the football player, but he is also a track star. He has recorded a personal best on the 100-meter dash of 10.78 seconds, and can flash his speed on the tape.

Michigan making it clear it wants defensive backs

As of this writing, Michigan has landed commitments from four defensive backs in the 2027 class and the Wolverines aren't close to being done. The Maize and Blue are still hoping to land the big fish, 5-star CB Joshua Dobson, and landing a player like Kerns would be massive.

Michigan is set to lose key players like Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Rod Moore following the 2026 class and the Wolverines will need to fill voids quickly next year.

The Wolverines aren't afraid to send out offers and Michigan has made it clear it wants versatile players in its secondary. Kerns is one of those, who projects as a safety, but can play the nickel position as well.