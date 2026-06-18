How to Watch Ifeanyi Emedobi's Commitment Live as Michigan Looks to Add Prized Prospect

Michigan is sitting with 16 commitments in the 2027 cycle, while having a top-15 class. And Michigan is looking to add commitment No. 17 on Thursday when four-star edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi makes his announcement.

The Fort Wayne (IN) Northrop prospect is down to the Wolverines and two other Big Ten schools. Here's how you can see his commitment.

How to see Emedobi's commitment

Finalists: Michigan, Minnesota, and Penn State

When: Thursday, June 18 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Rivals YouTube Page

Leader: Michigan is heavily trending to land him

Emedobi Primer

Emedobi is a fascinating prospect, and one that Michigan is excited about. The 6'2", 214-pound edge rusher has been a top target of the Wolverines for some time and Michigan is in pole position to add him to its class.

The Indiana Hoosiers were also in the mix, but Emedobi dropped the Hoosiers, and opted to visit Michigan one weekend earlier — last weekend. The Maize and Blue checked more boxes off, and barring a drastic change of heart, Michigan feels confident it's going to land Emedobi.

He is Rivals' No. 265 player in the 2027 class, along with being the No. 23 edge rusher. What makes Emedobi so intriguing is that he just began playing football. This past fall, he recorded 6.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Emedobi is also an incredible athlete, running a 4.4 40-yard dash.

Recruitment picked up quickly

Just last November, Emedobi picked up his first offer — from Western Michigan. And as his junior season went on, teams started making more and more contact with the athletic edge rusher.

Michigan was a little late to the party, offering in early May, but the Wolverines' coaching staff quickly connected with Emedobi and hit it out of the park. Lewis Powell and assistant David Denham have been paramount in Emedobi's recruitment, and he has enjoyed getting to Ann Arbor and seeing the coaches.

Emedobi has received some impressive offers for being a first-year player. He holds offers from Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt, among others.

If the Wolverines are able to seal the deal and land Emedobi, it will give Michigan three edge rushers in the class. Michigan already holds commitments from both Recarder Kitchen and Jayce Brewer — who is also from the Hoosier State. Michigan will have a nice blend of athletic ability and power at the edge position in its 2027 class.