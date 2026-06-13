Who's Next: Three Top Targets Michigan Football Could Land Next

As of this writing, Michigan has 16 commitments in the 2027 class and the Wolverines have the 11th-ranked class in the cycle. The month of May was hot for Michigan on the recruiting trail and Kyle Whittingham is hoping to add some elite playmakers in June.

Here are three prospects to keep an eye on with commitment dates on the horizon.

Four-star offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo

The Oceanside (CA) prospect has a final three that consists of Michigan, Utah, and Washington. So far, Lincoln Mago has taken official visits to both Utah and Michigan, with a visit to see Washington on the docket. The Utes left a good impression, but the Wolverines appear to be the clear favorite here.

Mageo, the four-star interior offensive lineman, has built an incredible relationship with offensive line coach Jim Harding. The former Utah coach recently sent two linemen in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and that resonated with Mageo.

Top offensive line target Lincoln Mageo (@lincoln_mageo) left his official visit with #Michigan impressed.



Ahead of his July 11 decision date, it appears the Wolverines continue to check off boxes. O-line coach Jim Harding is also a proven developer.



"I think it would be cool… pic.twitter.com/FZSsNSUhXG — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) June 8, 2026

"I think it would be cool to play for him especially because I know Spencer [Fano] and Caleb [Lomu] played for him right out of high school and seeing how they continued to develop into first round picks," Mageo recently told Michgian Wolverines on SI.

Rivals No. 242 ranked player in the 2027 class has a July 11 decision date, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Michigan get the deal done sooner. However, if Mageo does push his commitment to July, the Wolverines are in a good place.

Four-star edge Ifeanyi Emedobi

The four-star edge rusher out of Fort Wayne (IN) Northrop released a final four of Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, and Indiana. He was supposed to see Bloomington this weekend, but that visit was dopped, and instead, he is in Ann Arbor seeing the Wolverines.

Emedobi just began playing football, but has shot up the recruiting rankings after a stellar junior season. He tallied 6.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss and ran a 4.4 40-yard dash. Emedobi is extremely raw, but his talent is incredible.

With Emedobi already visiting both Minnesota and Penn State, Michigan is the final team to make an impression. The Wolverines are already trending for Rivals' No. 265 player in the 2027 class. It wouldn't be shocking to see Michigan get this done much sooner rather than later.

Five-star CB Joshua Dobson

This is the big fish and there is no indication that Joshua Dobson is going to pull the trigger this weekend, but it's worth noting that Dobson is in Ann Arbor this weekend for his official visit. He has said multiple times that Michigan is a real player in his recruitment, and the assumed leader, Texas A&M, didn't receive his commitment last weekend while he was on campus.

Dobson is expected to visit South Carolina next weekend, and the Gamecocks cannot be dismissed, but Michigan is pushing hard for the five-star talent out of North Carolina.

Michigan needs a legit shutdown corner on its roster with the Wolverines losing three starters after the 2026 season. Again, there is no indication that Dobson is going to shut things down right now, but with how this staff is recruiting — it wouldn't be shocking to see Michigan getting a deal done.