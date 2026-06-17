Like Father Like Son: Michigan Football Offers Two Legacies on Recruiting Trail

With Michigan's rich history on the field, there have been several legacy prospects walk the halls of Schembechler and play in the Big House, following their father's footsteps. Just in this past recruiting class, Michigan landed Tommy Carr (grandson of Lloyd Carr) and Tommy Fraumann (son of former linebacker Bob and basketball player Katie).

And the Wolverines also landed a commitment from Charles Woodson Jr., son of famous Heisman winner and NFL legend Charles Woodson. But the Wolverines aren't stopping there.

On Tuesday, Michigan hosted a camp, and sent out offers to Marquis Ray and Mario Manningham Jr.

Super Mario 2.0

It's going to be a while before Manningham Jr. has to make a decision, but it's certainly a full-circle moment for his father, Mario Manningham.

Manningham Jr. is in the class of 2029 and he plays high school football out of Akron (OH) Hoban. It is his first offer and wide receivers coach Micah Simon was impressed with what he saw during Michigan's camp. Manningham Jr. ran a 4.4 40-yard dash during the camp, and the Wolverines wanted to make sure they were in the race to land the 2029 prospect.

Had some great 1on1 reps, and a 4.4 40 yard dash had a great time at the camp today. pic.twitter.com/dEDh1jMUJd — Mario Manningham Jr (@3Manningham) June 16, 2026

"Coach Simon told me that I received the offer, it was a great feeling,” Manningham Jr. told Rivals. Manningham Jr. said his dad might've been more excited than he was, and the offer will hold weight, as the youngster grew up watching Michigan football.

As for his father, Manningham Sr. played for the Wolverines during the Lloyd Carr tenure of the mid 2000s. The Warren (OH) standout played for Michigan from 2005-2007, earning All-American honors in 2007. The two-time All-Big Ten player entered the 2008 NFL Draft and became a third-round pick to the New York Giants.

In his final season at Michigan, Manningham tallied 1174 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Chad Henne finds Mario Manningham to give Michigan the win over Penn State on the final play (2005)pic.twitter.com/cK3VUfWLFN — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) July 1, 2024

Maquis Ray, son of All-American DB

Marquis Ray, the son of Marcus Ray, will have to make a decision earlier than Manningham Jr. Ray is a part of the 2028 recruiting class, and he has received offers from Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, and Louisville, among others.

Ray is rated as a three-star athlete from Columbus (OH) Pickerington North. However, Ray is making a change for this upcoming season, which could bode well for the Wolverines. He is transferring to Saline (MI) and will be in the Wolverines' backyard.

Ray plays on both sides of the ball. And if he turns out to be anything like his father, he will be an absolute steal on the recruiting trail.

Marcus Ray played for Michigan from 1994-1998 as a standout defensive back. Ray was a two-time All-Big Ten player and an All-American in 1997.