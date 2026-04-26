Ex-Michigan Stars J.J. McCarthy, Aidan Hutchinson Excited to Reunite With Former Teammates in NFL

The Michigan Wolverines had six players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft this weekend — while more continue to sign as undrafted free agents.

The Maize and Blue didn't have any first-round picks, but Michigan continues to send players to the league at a high clip. With so many Wolverines in the NFL, players are bound to reconnect post Michigan years, and that's what happened for a few Wolverines this weekend.

Derrick Moore to team up with Aidan Hutchinson

The first Wolverine to come off the board was edge rusher Derrick Moore. Not only did he go 44th overall, but he stays in the state of Michigan after the Detroit Lions traded up to land him.

Moore will team up with former Michigan legend Aidan Hutchinson along the Lions' defensive line this season. Hutchinson, who will go down as one of the best Wolverines ever, has already left his mark on the NFL. Hutchinson is one of the best edge rushers in the league and he will now get some help in 2026.

While Hutchinson left Ann Arbor one year prior to Moore entering Ann Arbor — Hutchinson is excited about a fellow Wolverine. Following the selection of Moore, Hutchinson reacted on social media.

LFG!! Another Mich Man in the building.. love the pick — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) April 25, 2026

Moore quietly had a great 2025 campagin with Michigan. The Wolverines' defense was up-and-down but Moore was stellar. He finished as one of the best pass rushers in the entire Big Ten Conference, tallying 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

Moore put it all together for his final season at Michigan and he is on the cusp of unleashing all of his potential. If Detroit can allow him to continue to ascend, the Lions will have an elite edge rushing duo in Detroit.

Max Bredeson will join J.J. McCarthy

While Moore and Hutchinson never played with one another, J.J. McCarthy and Max Bredeson did.

In the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Bredeson, who will likely become their new fullback to replace CJ Ham.

Reports surfaced that McCarthy was actually with Bredeson ahead of the draft, and either way, McCarthy went to social media to show his excitement.

FOX HOLE GUY



LFG — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) April 25, 2026

There isn't anything sexy about the pick, or what Bredeson does. But if you are looking for a physical player, who will get 140% on the football field — that's Bredeson. He is one of the best lead blockers out there and he isn't afraid to lower his shoulder and take a hit.

Bredeson was one of the captains in Michigan and will do whatever it takes for his team to win. McCarthy and Bredeson both played together during Michigan's 2023 national title, and now the duo will reconnect in Minnesota.