Michigan Football to get Official Visit From No. 4 RB in 2027 Recruiting Cycle

Michigan has been recruiting the running back position as well as anyone in recent years. And with Kyle Whittingham retaining Tony Alford as the Wolverines' RB coach — that should continue.

Recently, Rivals' Chad Simmons posted that 2027 four-star RB Tyson Robinson has secured four official visits, with a fifth one in the works.

The Brandon (MS) prospect told Simmons that he will visit Miami (May 28), Mississippi State (June 5), Michigan (June 11), and Tennessee (June 19), plus, he is working on finalizing a visit to see Arizona State.

The 5-9, 199-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 73 player in the 2027 cycle and the No. 4 RB, per the Composite. It appears that Miss. State, Tennessee, and Miami have the lead for Robinson, but both Michigan and ASU are contenders, as well.

Back in late January, Alford visited Robinson and the Wolverines are working towards getting him in their 2027 class.

In Robinson's junior season, he missed four games due to injury, but he still ran for 1,050 yards on 165 carries. He also caught 24 passes for 295 yards and totaled nine touchdowns on the season. Robinson had a breakout season in 2024, rushing for 1,294 yards on 173 carries, and he caught 42 passes for 607 yards, with 34 total touchdowns.

Michigan's RB outlook

Entering this season, Jordan Marshall is bound to be the No. 1 back for the Wolverines, but Kyle Whittingham, Tony Alford, and Co. have built a deep room. Former No. 1 running back in the 2024 cycle, Taylor Tatum, arrived in Ann Arbor from Oklahoma, but he could play defense in 2026.

Michigan also signed No. 1 rated RB Savion Hiter in the 2026 cycle, along with three-star Jonathan Brown. The Wolverines return Bryson Kuzdzal, who had some big games for Michigan this past season. Both Donovan Johnson and Micah Ka'apana round out the group, and there is no shortage of talent.

With Jason Beck coming to Michigan to run the offense, the Wolverines should continue to have a prolific rushing attack in Ann Arbor, which will continue to make Michigan a desirable place to be.