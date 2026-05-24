Michigan Basketball Looks to Steal 2027 4-Star Kager Knueppel From Duke Pipeline

2027 four-star Kager Knueppel is expected to follow in his brother's footsteps, but that might not be the case. Kon Knueppel, a former star Duke hooper, is having a nice time in the NBA now, and Blue Devil fans are hoping to see another Knueppel wearing a Duke jersey in the future.

But as the legendary Lee Corso often said: Not so fast my friend.

In an article with Rivals, Knueppel said it's not just going to be 100% Duke. He is going to take his time and take his visits to determine where the best fit is for him.

“It’s not just 100% Duke,” he said. “It’s my own path, so I’ll see other schools and have interest in them.”

It could be Dusty May and Michigan

There are a few teams that have caught Knueppel's eyes. Of course, Duke is one, along with Purdue, but the reigning national champions are another.

Dusty May has been in contact with the 6'7" forward and Knueppel is looking for a winning program. All three of his top candidates are winning programs, but coach May currently has the Wolverines on top of the college basketball world and that stands out to the Milwaukee (WI) prospect. He noted that building a relationship with May and seeing Michigan win stuck out and he likes that about the Maize and Blue.

But what really matters to Knueppel? It's going some place to win with a good coaching staff.

“A winning program, that’s the biggest thing," said Knueppel. "A good coaching staff, good relationships with them, a good relationship with the players, and seeing how the roster is set up.”

Knueppel is ranked as Rivals' No. 53 player in the 2027 class and the No. 15 small forward. He noted that he hopes to make a decision sooner rather than later and if Michigan can get a visit from Knueppel, that would bode well for the Wolverines.

Michigan would add an efficient scorer

Knueppel has fared well so far during the AAU circuit. He is averaging nearly 16 points per game, leading his team. But not only can he score the ball at a high clip, but he is great from deep.

His older brother, Kon, was a marksman from three and it makes sense that Kager would be as well. So far, he is shooting 50% from three and that would fit great in Dust May's system. The Wolverines like their wings to shoot efficiently from deep with a guard like Elliot Cadeau leading the charge.

While Knueppel is saying all the right things, it's hard to believe he won't land with Duke, but if Michigan can get him on campus — the Wolverines would have a true fighter's chance.