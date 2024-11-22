Wolverine Digest

Social media erupts following 5-star QB Bryce Underwood's flip to Michigan

The Wolverines' monster flip of the nation's No. 1 overall player had social media buzzing!

On Thursday night, the perception of Michigan football's future changed.

Head coach Sherrrone Moore and the Wolverines just pulled off a flip of five-star Belleville (Mich.) qurterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. It's an endeavor that Moore, his staff, the University's donor support and the enitre program had undertaken over the past several weeks, and Thursday night they got it done.

Here are some of the top social media reactions to the groundbreaking development:

Michigan Football's official Twitter page + HC Sherrone Moore

Michigan offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell

On3's Hayes Fawcett

ESPN's Adam Schefter

Swanky Wolverine

247Sports' Zach Shaw

Scott Bell

247Sports Steve Lorenz

Blue By 90

Michigan 2026 WR commit Jaylen Pile

Michigan 2025 TE commit Eli Owens

Michigan 2025 CB commit Shamari Earls

Rivals' Josh Henschke

Michigan Director of Player Personnel Albert Karschnia

MJoeBean

On3's Anthony Broome

College Football Report

Michigan Creative Director Aaron Bills

Michigan 2025 OT commit Andrew Babalola

Michigan defensive back coach LaMar Morgan

