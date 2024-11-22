Social media erupts following 5-star QB Bryce Underwood's flip to Michigan
The Wolverines' monster flip of the nation's No. 1 overall player had social media buzzing!
In this story:
On Thursday night, the perception of Michigan football's future changed.
Head coach Sherrrone Moore and the Wolverines just pulled off a flip of five-star Belleville (Mich.) qurterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. It's an endeavor that Moore, his staff, the University's donor support and the enitre program had undertaken over the past several weeks, and Thursday night they got it done.
Here are some of the top social media reactions to the groundbreaking development:
Michigan Football's official Twitter page + HC Sherrone Moore
Michigan offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell
On3's Hayes Fawcett
ESPN's Adam Schefter
Swanky Wolverine
247Sports' Zach Shaw
Scott Bell
247Sports Steve Lorenz
Blue By 90
Michigan 2026 WR commit Jaylen Pile
Michigan 2025 TE commit Eli Owens
Michigan 2025 CB commit Shamari Earls
Rivals' Josh Henschke
Michigan Director of Player Personnel Albert Karschnia
MJoeBean
On3's Anthony Broome
College Football Report
Michigan Creative Director Aaron Bills
Michigan 2025 OT commit Andrew Babalola
Michigan defensive back coach LaMar Morgan
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI
Published |Modified