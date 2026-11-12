Michigan Basketball Signs 4-Star Lucai Anderson: What He Adds to Wolverines

Michigan got the win on Wednesday night against Marquette to improve to 2-1, and on Thursday, the Wolverines got more good news. Lucai Anderson, a 6'5" guard from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, made it official when he put pen to paper to sign with Michigan.

Anderson committed to the Wolverines back on Oct. 14 and he was the first commitment Michigan landed under Mike Boynton Jr. He is now the first signee that Boynton Jr. has landed.

In a statement on Thursday, Boynton Jr. is excited about what Anderson brings to the table.

"Lucai is a really talented young man who has a great feel for the game," said Boynton. "He can score, he can make plays for others, and I love that he's comfortable doing both. He's competed at a high level here and overseas, and you can see how those experiences have helped him grow as a player.

"What I've enjoyed most is getting to know Lucai and his family. He's a great young man who wants to get better, wants to be coached and wants to be part of something special. That's exactly the kind of person we want at Michigan, and we're really excited about his future here."

Anderson has the experience

247Sports Composite has Anderson ranked as the No. 83 player in the 2027 class. He is also considered the No. 8 shooting guard. While their scouting report says he is more of a developmental guard, Anderson not only has the bloodline, but also the experience.

Anderson is the son of Christian Anderson Sr., who played professional basketball overseas for 10 seasons. Lucai Anderson's brother, Christian Anderson Jr., was a Michigan commit before Dusty May landed the job. Once Juwan Howard was fired, Anderson Jr. reopened his commitment and landed at Texas Tech. He came a first-round pick this past spring.

Before Lucai Anderson transferred to IMG Academy, he was at Trinity Christian School in Lubbock, Texas. As a junior, Anderson averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists, he earned district Offensive Player of the Year. He also competed for Germany at the 2026 FIBA U18 EuroBasket in Italy. He led the team, averaging 15 points and four assists per game.

"From the first time I visited Michigan, I felt like it was a place where I could really see myself," said Anderson. "Coach Boynton and his staff made me feel like family, and I really connected with their vision for the program and the way they want to play. Michigan has an incredible basketball tradition, and I'm excited to be part of it. I'm ready to get to work, compete for championships and help continue that tradition."

Anderson will suit up for Michigan next season.

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