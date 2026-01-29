Michigan Basketball to Receive Official Visit From Top Ranked Player in Illinois
Michigan basketball is set to receive an official visit from one of the nation's top point guard in the class of 2027, according to a report from high school and college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser from League Ready.
Jaxson Davis , from Gurnee, Illinois, told League Ready that he will officially visit Ann Arbor on March 8 after visiting Purdue on Feb. 20.
According to his 247Sports profile, aside from the Wolverines and Boilermakers, Davis has other offers from Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Marquette, Depaul, Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois.
He is a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 46 overall player in the class, the 15th-ranked point guard and is ranked as the top player in the state, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Davis is also the reigning Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois.
Michigan currently does not have anyone committed to its 2027 class, but Dusty May and company have extended several offers to this point.
Jaxson Davis scouting report
Jackson Langendorf of Illinois Fighting Illini detailed Davis' game back in September, noting his diverse skill set and ability to be able to play comfortably at different paces.
"Poised, always under control and keeping the ball on a string, Davis is exactly the calming presence every team wants out of its lead guard. He can shoot the cover off the ball – and has NBA-level range – but perhaps his most valuable skill is his ability to control the pace of the game," Langendorf wrote.
"He can push in transition, set up the offense in the half court, or even play off the ball when necessary, but Davis’ understanding of when to push, when to slow down and when to finally attack is at once unquantifiable and invaluable.
"A skilled facilitator, Davis attacks the basket well with his crafty handle and change of pace before finding the open teammate – usually in the dunker spot. As a scorer, he can do it all: midrange pull-ups, side steps, stepbacks, floaters, finishes at the rim with either hand. You name it, it’s in Davis’ bag.
"Davis has a solid first step, and is by no means a subpar athlete, but he isn’t exactly a twitchy, high-flyer – at least not yet. His game is predicated on patience, playing off two feet and capitalizing on his advantage against a defender – and he always has one."
