Dusty May Shares How Michigan Star Yaxel Lendeborg Has Looked 'More Explosive'

Michigan, 18-1, is coming off a big win over rival Ohio State this past weekend. The Wolverines had a slow start, but got things rolling and looked extremely dominant in the final 10 minutes of action. For the second game in a row, Yaxel Lendeborg has looked very much the part of being a top-ranked transfer that he was this past cycle.

He has been able to take over games in both the wins over Indiana and Ohio State. Lendeborg has stuffed the stat sheets, scoring 33 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, and six steals between the two games.

This week, Michigan will have a pair of top-10 showdowns. On Tuesday, Nebraska comes to town before the Wolverines head to East Lansing to take on rival Michigan State. On Monday, coach Dusty May talked about how much more explosive Lendeborg has been in the recent games.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think he looks more explosive," May said of Lendeborg on Monday. "Obviously, I told him yesterday, you get 19 and 8 and 5 and 4 and 3 and 2, just filling up the stat sheet, and he can still play a lot better. He's new to the game, so when he hears people telling him he needs to be aggressive, what do 90% of players think when you're aggressive?

"That means you need to shoot more. He has such an impact on the game. I thought he did a nice job in the second half last game against Ohio State of getting to the rim, and he has such good body control and he has such great decision-making. I don't want him premeditating his decisions. I want the defense to dictate what he does. If they leave him open, he's in rhythm, shoot it.

"If they close out aggressively, he's got to read the close out and go make plays for himself or other people. So that's the most difficult part of not overloading these guys with information because they're obviously at this level for a reason because they're good and they've made good decisions up to this point. So we have a very, very good group, so it's not as if we really want any of them thinking, oh, I have to do this and I have to do that."

May wants Michigan's offense to run based on what the defense dictates

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Michigan has both the big men and guard play to have the ability to run its offense however it wants — coach May wants it to run based on how the defense dictates it to. Staying on Lendeborg and how he can open up a game, May said he has to be able to make the read that's there. Whether it's getting the basketball down into the post, giving it to Elliot Cadeau, or making something happen on his own.

"We want to try to find the rhythm of the game and take what the defense has given us. If they're doubling Aday [Mara], we want them to throw it and play closed out basketball. If they're going under Elliot, we want him to be more aggressive. If they're fighting over, we want him to look for the next play. So it goes on down the list. So that's the challenge.

"Each game presents different challenges. We're being defended different ways and different guys have it going. So really smart basketball teams can find those matchups, can find those advantages, and then play together after the advantages are created."

The Wolverines and Lendeborg will be back in action on Tuesday when the undefeated Huskers come to town.