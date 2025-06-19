Michigan battles Texas, Georgia for elite safety as decision date is announced
Once again, the Michigan Wolverines are in a battle for one of the top prospects in the country. On Wednesday, four-star safety Chace Calicut announced his top three school choices, along with a commitment date. Calicut narrowed his choices down to Michigan, Texas, and Georgia, and will announce his decision on June 27th.
According to 247Sports Composite, Calicut is rated as the No. 23 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 13 safety in the nation for the 2026 class. And while Michigan and Georgia are in the mix, 247Sports currently has three crystal ball projections in for the Texas native to land with the Longhorns.
But the good news for Michigan is that Calicut was just in Ann Arbor last weekend and indicated that he enjoyed the visit more than he thought he would. His family also seemed to enjoy the trip to Michigan as well.
Even with the solid visit to Ann Arbor, this one is trending toward the Longhorns. Calicut still has his official visit to Texas coming up and will announce his decision shortly after. There's a chance that Michigan did enough during his visit last weekend to sway things in their favor, but right now, everything is pointing to Texas.
