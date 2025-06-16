Michigan battling Spartans, Buckeyes on recruiting trail for 5-star prospect
The Michigan Wolverines are in pursuit of a five-star prospect in the 2026 class. On Monday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Michigan is one of several teams after Anthony Thompson, a 6-8 forward from the state of Ohio.
Michigan joins Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Kansas as the top programs after Thompson.
Here's what Thompson had to say about the Wolverines:
"He's (Dusty May) a really good coach, a really smart coach. When I went to visit them, I really liked the coaching staff up there."
However, Thompson also told On3 that Michigan State is also making him a priority, and he's fully aware that Tom Izzo is one of the best coaches in all of college basketball. Additionally, Ohio State is pushing hard to keep Thompson home, telling him that he can become a "big-time" player in Columbus and attempting to leverage the "hometown hero" angle.
Thompson, who's rated as a Top 15 prospect in the nation according to On3, isn't going to have any shortage of options by the time he makes his decision. As of this writing, he has 32 offers from all of the top programs across college basketball. And although it's a crowded field battling for Thompson, head coach Dusty May has more than proven he's capable of competing with anyone on the recruiting trail.
