4-Star DL Seth Tillman Enjoyed Official Visit: 'Michigan Moved The Needle'

There was doubt that Michigan was going to get four-star defensive lineman Seth Tillman on campus for his official visit this past weekend. But not only did Tillman show — he enjoyed it.

The Rockhill (SC) South Pointe lineman has a final five that consists of Michigan, Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, and Kentucky. Tillman had already taken his official visit to both South Carolina and Georgia, and he will head to Clemson next weekend.

Georgia is currently the team trending to land Tillman, with both Clemson and South Carolina in the rear. And if Michigan is going to bypass those programs, the Wolverines needed a good showing during his visit, and Tillman said it was great.

"It was great!! I really had a great time with the coaches and staff," Tillman told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "I learned a lot about the academics and football culture at Michigan."

Did Michigan do enough to move the needle?

The 6'3', 300-pound lineman is expected to make his final decision in July and will weigh all of his options. He is the 123rd-ranked prospect by the 247Sports Composite. Tillman is the No. 15 defensive lineman in the 2027 class.

With Michigan set to lose some players along the defensive line after this season, the Wolverines are looking to add a big body or two to the mix. New defensive coordinator Jay Hill has done a good job making a plan for everyone, and Tillman seemed excited about the prospect of potentially playing on his defense.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jay Hill is a great coach!! Michigan moved the needle," Tillman said.

Michigan currently has 16 commitments in the 2027 cycle. The Wolverines had pledges from three linemen — two being edge rushers. Both Recarder Kitchen and Jayce Brewer are projected at edge, while Xavier Muhammad could play inside or out.

How high are Michigan's chances?

The Wolverines' staff has done a good job of going into multiple states and plucking away talent. Michigan has already dug into some of the southern states to add talent, and while it's not impossible to gain a commitment from Tillman — it's not going to be easy.

The Bulldogs, Gamecocks, and Tigers all feel good about their standings with Tillman and Michigan also feeling good, but getting the South Carolina product to leave those three behind will be challenging. I'd be optimistic regarding the Wolverines, but certainly don't expect a Tillman commitment.