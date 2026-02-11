Michigan Continues to Target 2nd QB, Illinois Commit for 2027 Recruiting Class

Aside from landing five-star QB Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines' recruiting of the QB position has been underwhelming since landing J.J. McCarthy. Arguably, the most important position on the football field has been a challenge for the Wolverines to recruit — a lot had to do with the system.

But the new coaching staff is looking to add a couple of QBs to the room in the 2027 cycle. As of now, the Wolverines have one signal caller committed in the class and four-star Peter Bourque is the headliner as the No. 86 ranked player in the nation, per the Composite.

Recently, Michigan OC Jason Beck and QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. made it back to Utah to visit four-star and Illinois commit Kamden Lopati.

“Coach Beck and coach Detmer from Michigan came by for a home visit today,” Lopati told Rivals. “I have a good relationship with both coach Beck and coach Detmer from when they were at Utah so it was great to connect with them again.

“It was weird seeing them in the Blue shirts for sure but coach Beck and coach Detmer have had very successful offenses that they’ve been with and I think it’s gonna be exciting to see how it looks with the players they have now and the ones coming into the Michigan program.”

According to Adam Gorney with Rivals, Michigan has been 'very involved' in his recruitment since the new coaching staff has taken over. On top of Loptai being committed to Illinois, there are several other teams trying to get in on his recruitment such as Notre Dame, Stanford, and Tennessee.

Lopati's scouting report

The 6'3", 215-pound QB is from Salt Lake City (UT) and is a top-150 prospect in the class. According to the Composite, Lopati is the No. 149 player in the nation, the No. 12 QB, and the third-ranked player from Utah.

He competed in the Under Armour Bowl and was named the MVP on Day 1. The Wolverines would love to add a talent like Lopati, where he could come in with Bourque and redshirt Year 1 while learning behind Underwood and the coaching staff.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Lopati:

"Lopati is one of the top quarterbacks in the national ’27 class. He has a linebacker build but is all quarterback and one of the best pure throwers in the region. For his size, he moves well and shows some real dual-threat ability. Threw for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore with just four interceptions and does a nice job protecting the football, while still taking his shots in the vertical passing game.

"Moves well in the pocket and shows the quickness to get outside and elude the rush and throws very well on the run. He’s a zone read threat and had over 600 rushing yards last season and is tough to bring down in the open field because of his size and strength. His arm talent is what jumps out and what separates him.

"He can throw the deeper outs and posts on a rope and the ball jumps out of his hand. Want to see him continue to improve his ability to process the game and be quicker with his reads but with two more years to develop, it’s exciting to see where his game will be at by the time he’s ready for college."