Michigan Football 2026 commit soars up recruiting rankings
Michigan football has just two commitments in the 2026 cycle, both are rising up the charts. Wide receiver Jaylen Pile is a Composite three-star, but Rivals views him as a four-star and he continues to impress in camps. The other commit, four-star cornerback Brody Jennings, has skyrocketed in On3's latest rankings reveal.
The Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin prospect was ranked as the 265th in the '26 cycle, but On3 raised Jennings' ranking up to 130th in the country. A massive 135-spot jump for the Wolverines commit.
“Brody Jennings continues to impress us. We really like his junior film, showing excellent quickness and the ability to stay attached in coverage. High-end feet and coordination as a cover corner. He turned in a strong junior year at Jacksonville Mandarin.” —On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power
Per the Composite, the 6-1 cornerback is the 256th-ranked recruit in the class and Michigan is trying hard to lock him down. Jennings has been drawing interest from other top programs like Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and others.
A couple of other Michigan targets rose in the rankings. Edge rusher Carter Meadows is now a five-star and the Wolverines have been building a network with the stout defensive player. Offensive tackle Felix Ojo also took a big rise in the rankings. The Wolverines will be getting a visit from the five-star tackle.
