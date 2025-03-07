Michigan football commit schedules two official visits with other schools
Michigan football has three commitments in the 2026 class, but one of those commits has been scheduling visits to other schools. According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, four-star corner Brody Jennings has now scheduled two more official visits and he will take a look at both Auburn and Illinois.
Jennings now has five official visits lined up in the spring and summer. He will see Illinois (April 4), Auburn (May 16), Alabama (May 30), Georgia (June 13), and Michigan (June 20),
The Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin four-star cornerback committed to Michigan back in July of 2024. He continues to rise in the recruiting rankings after impressive stops at camps. The Composite has Jennings listed as the 254th-ranked recruit and the 22nd-ranked cornerback in the 2026 cycle.
While Jennings is looking at other schools to see what they have to offer, Jennings recently told Wiltfong that he still loves Michigan and has a great relationship with Sherrone Moore and secondary coach LaMar Morgan.
”Me and my family love Michigan and they love us,” he told Wiltfong. “I have a strong relationship with the whole Michigan staff; not just me but my family, too. Coach (LaMar) Morgan is a coach that will help you get to where you want to be. He coaches similar to my dad which I love! Coach (Sheronne) Moore will do whatever to see his players win! The whole Michigan staff, I love them!”
Time will tell what Jennings decides to do, but this will be one recruitment for Michigan fans to keep an eye on. More and more teams have expressed interest like Miami (FL), Florida State, and Georgia, who didn't get official visits.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football
Michigan Football: ESPN names two things to watch this spring on the new-look Wolverines
Wink Martindale talks Rod Moore's recovery, guys standing out in Michigan football's secondary
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7