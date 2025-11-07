Michigan football a finalist for one of nation's top QBs with decision looming
Head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines are looking to close out the class of 2026 strong as the early signing period approaches in early December. With that being said, in the world of recruiting, an eye always has to be looking toward the future, which is exactly what the Wolverines are doing in hopes of landing an elite class of 2028 quarterback with a pending decision coming soon.
According to a report from Rivals' Adam Gorney, 2028 quarterback Jayden Wade from IMG Academy is set to make a decision on his college future on Nov. 16.
Michigan, according to Gorney's report, is one of seven finalists, along with Georgia, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington. Wade ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
In his first full season at IMG, Wade has thrown for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions, while also rushing for three scores and helping lead his team to a 9-0 record during his sophomore campaign.
No matter whether the Wolverines are the choice for Wade in the coming days, with him having a long way to go before he has to sign pen to paper to make things official, there will surely be plenty of other schools heavily recruiting him as time wears on in his process.
The Wolverines do not have a class of 2028 commit at this point in time.