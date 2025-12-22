Virginia Tech after another Michigan football commit

With Michigan still continuing its head coaching search, and it potentially lingering longer than originally expected, there are several programs hoping to pluck away talent from the Wolverines. Recently, Virginia Tech and Penn State both re-offered Michigan 2027 QB commit Peter Bourque.

Now, James Franklin and the Hokies are trying to get another Michigan commit. '27 three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare has been offered by Virginia Tech.

Dare committed to Michigan back in early August of this season and he appeared to be locked with the Wolverines, but following the firing of Sherrone Moore, things could change all over the board. With Moore having his hand in the offensive line, recruits could start second-guessing their decisions.

Dare is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior lineman out of Southlake (TX). Per the Composite, Dare is ranked as the No. 536 prospect in the nation and No. 33 interior lineman. Currently, Dare holds offers from programs like Baylor, Florida, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Wisconsin, among others.

Where Michigan's 2027 class currently stands

As things currently stand, Michigan has four commitments in the 2027 class. But again, with Moore no longer in the picture, and the status of the assistant coaches in flux, things could change on a dime.

The Wolverines have four-star QB Bourque, and three-star linemen in Dare and Louis Esposito. Michigan also has four-star edge Recarder Kitchen, who was the most recent commitment for Michigan.

The 2027 cycle is loaded with talent in the state of Michigan, and if the Wolverines can hire someone who isn't just a good coach, but a good recruiter, the Wolverines have a chance to load up in the next cycle from their own state.