Michigan Football building momentum with elite defensive recruit
Defensive linemen come at a premium regardless of the level of football. In the NFL they command payouts rivaled only by quarterbacks, and in college an elite defensive line can carry you to a national championship. Knowing that the recipe to defensive superiority starts along the defensive line, it makes complete sense why the Michigan football staff is pulling out all the stops for top ranked DL Carter Meadows.
The 6-6, 215-pound edge rusher has the frame and athleticism to make an instant impact at the D1 level. He has a constant motor and an ability to utilize his length to gain leverage on slower tackles. Recently, Meadows sat down with 247Sports and discussed what he likes about the Michigan football program.
"Michigan is a big-time program and they have a reputation for developing people, and bringing in coach Espo (Esposito) was definitely just a move to help the players. He's a very honest dude he is always asking me about not only talking football talks about my life outside of football trying to get to know me on a personal level and I appreciate that."- 5-Star DL Carter Meadows
During the interview Meadows also discussed the importance of education in his recruitment. Not many schools have an elite level football program matched with a world class education, but Michigan is one of those schools. While name, image and likeness, (NIL) is always a factor in a high-level recruit like Meadows, it sounds like he's more concerned with his experience and the intrinsic values of what a school and program can offer.
Michigan checks all the boxes that Meadows is looking for outside of football. They can set him up comfortably with NIL funds while offering him a world class education and the chance to be developed inside one of the premier programs in the country. It's always tough to tell where these top tier recruiting battles will end up, but Michigan certainly has the means to win this one.
