Michigan Football commit Bear McWhorter breaks school record
The Michigan Wolverines were understandably excited when they landed their third commitment in the 2026 cycle with Bear McWhorter. The highly coveted offensive lineman chose Michigan over other top programs like Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina, and Florida.
It looked like the Crimson Tide were going to secure his commitment, but the relationship McWhorter had built with head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome ultimately swayed his recruitment toward Ann Arbor.
With the latest video shared to Twitter/X, it's easy to see why there's so much hype for the composite four-star recruit.
At 6-3, 308 pounds, McWhorter is ranked as the No. 34 best interior offensive lineman in the country. And given how successful Michigan is at developing offensive line talent, there's every reason to believe that he can carve out an impressive career wearing the winged helmet.
As of this writing, Michigan has just three commitments in the 2026 class, a class that is ranked No. 37 nationally (No. 10 in the Big Ten). McWhorter joins four-star wideout Brody Jennings and three-star wideout Jaylen Pile as the three lone commitments in the class.
