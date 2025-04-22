Michigan Football: Elite 2026 offensive tackle puts Wolverines in Top 5
Although Michigan's 2026 recruiting class is off to a slow start, it seems like the Wolverines are primed to make some big additions in the coming weeks. One of those big additions could be four-star offensive tackle, Kelvin Obot. On Tuesday, Obot released his top-five schools and the Michigan Wolverines made the cut, along with USC, Nebraska, Utah, and Oregon.
The 6-6, 300 pound prospect is rated as the No. 1 overall player from the state of Idaho and the No. 7 offensive tackle in the nation according to On3.
Michigan obviously has a long history of developing elite offensive linemen and sending them to the NFL. Given the fact that the Wolverines have revamped their offense with the addition of five-star QB Bryce Underwood and new OC Chip Lindsey, Michigan can certainly make a strong case to land the elite OT with a solid showing in 2025.
As of this writing, Michigan's 2026 recruiting class is currently sitting at No. 57 in the nation (good for No. 16 in the Big Ten). That class consists of three-star cornerback Brody Jennings, three-star IOL Bear McWhorter, and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile.
There's obviously plenty of time between now and signing day, but there's no question fans would love to see the Wolverines make some big additions in the coming days.
