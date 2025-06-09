Michigan Football: Elite 5-star recruit cancels Oklahoma visit, calls Wolverines a top contender
Fresh off his official visit to Michigan over the weekend, five-star offensive tackle Felix Oj is canceling his upcoming visit to Oklahoma. Ojo told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that the visit wasn't needed, and that he was nearing a decision soon.
Following his visit to Michigan, Ojo told On3's Steve Wiltfong that the Wolverines were very high on his list compared to his other top schools.
"Michigan compares high," Ojo told Wiltfong. "It was only my second time going to Ann Arbor, and it still felt like home there. Michigan stands high with me and my family and on the same playing field as Texas and Ohio State right now."
According to On3's latest rankings, Ojo is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation. He's also currently ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit nationally in the 2026 class.
Ojo, a 6-6, 275-pound native of Texas, currently has an offer list of 50 schools. That offer list includes every major program across the country, including Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, and Michigan. And while the home state Longhorns are believed to be the favorite in this one, it sounds like his recent visit to Michigan has given him something to think about.
