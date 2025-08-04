Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: Michigan football gains second commitment in 2027 class

The Wolverines are starting to make waves in the 2027 class.

Michigan football added to its 2027 class on Monday. Interior offensive lineman Tristan Dare picked the Wolverines over elite programs like Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Florida, and Florida State, among others.

Dare started to trend toward the Wolverines in late July, and after taking some time, the big-time prospect picked Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect hails out of Southlake (TX) Southlake Carroll.

According to the Composite, Dare is ranked as the No. 496 prospect and the No. 28 IOL in the 2027.

Back on June 14, offensive line coach Grant Newsome went and saw Dare to connect. Michigan has made it a priority to land elite offensive linemen, and while Dare might be a three-star, based on his offer list -- he's going to be a riser.

Dare is now the second commitment in the '27 class. He joins Louis Esposito, the son of defensive line coach Lou Esposito, who committed to the Wolverines on July 20. While Michigan continues to work on its 2026 class, it's clear that the Wolverines are making waves in the 2027 class in hopes of building it early.

