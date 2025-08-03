Wink Martindale talks Michigan transfer who is standing out: 'He's going to be really good'
After Michigan lost key players like Will Johnson, Aamir Hall, Makari Paige, and Quinten Johnson last season, the Wolverines not only landed five defensive backs in the 2025 cycle, but Sherrone Moore went out and landed a couple of transfers. Caleb Anderson (Louisiana), Tevis and TJ Metcalf (Arkansas) could all see the field in 2025, but there is one player in particular who is making his presence felt on the field.
TJ Metcalf, the 6-foot-1 junior, played a major part in the Arkansas defense last season. He recorded 56 tackles, seven PBUs, and three interceptions for the Razorbacks. On Saturday, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked about the elder Metcalf brother. He said it's like he's already been in Ann Arbor for a couple of years.
"I think he’s going to be really good," Martindale said of Metcalf. "He is versatile. We’ll probably play more personnels, different types of things this fall. He’s like he’s been here for two years. When you see the kid, I know you guys have already interviewed him. You’re impressed with his maturity and so am I. I think he’s going to do a lot of things that are going to be fun to watch."
Does Michigan have any starters cementing their spots?
The Wolverines also return Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill at cornerback; both will likely start in 2025. The Wolverines also get Rod Moore back, and young players like Mason Curtis and Brandyn Hillman. There will be battles in the secondary, especially for the nickel slot. When Martindale was asked if he had starters in the secondary, the long-time NFL coordinator wasn't going to show his hand.
"No, we’re still mixing and matching. Youth, experience, everything else," said Martindale. "It’s a great competition. I love the talent of Lamar and Stokes, they’ve brought in. So there’s going to be great competition in that room. To be honest with you, we need to get some of these younger guys ready to go. It’s always exciting as a coach to just see where it all comes out. You know everybody’s got the same chance. We haven’t even posted the depth chart yet because you don’t need to. We divide them into maize and blue because of the bridge program and all that stuff. There’s going to be great competition really in every position, everywhere on the defense."
The Wolverines' secondary went from a liability early in 2024 to becoming a stalwart of a unit. If Michigan can get the same play from the DBs as it did late in 2024 -- the Wolverines are going to be hard to pass against.
