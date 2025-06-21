From worst to best: Michigan football QB room now among nation's elite
Michigan was able to win eight games last season, including monumental wins at Ohio State and against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, despite having the 131st-ranked passing attack in college football. The Wolverines started former walk-on Davis Warren, before trying Alex Orji, then Jack Tuttle, before going back to Warren to finish the season. There was no right answer, and every QB either struggled to throw the football or keep it out of harm's way.
Sherrone Moore knew he had to replenish the position that was depleted once J.J. McCarthy left following his junior year. He went out and landed freshman phenom Bryce Underwood, who was the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class. Then he grabbed Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene out of the transfer portal to compete with Underwood. Throw in sophomore Jadyn Davis and ECU transfer Jake Garcia into the mix, and Michigan went from having one of the worst QB situations in all of college football to having one of the best.
According to CBS Sports, Michigan now has one of the top-10 backup situations heading into 2025.
It's more a question of when, and not if, Underwood will emerge as Michigan's starter. He's simply too talented to keep in the pen for long. Keene might at least get a chance to secure his spot through the first few games, though. Regardless of who goes out there first, Michigan is in a great spot with its second option.
Underwood was the top prospect in the class of 2025. He's got a college-ready frame, a live arm and the talent to elevate a stagnant Wolverines offense. Keene, meanwhile, brings 34 games of starting experience from stops at UCF and Fresno State. He's got more than 8,000 yards passing and 65 touchdowns in his career.
The current expectation is for Underwood to start Week 1 against New Mexico, with Keene backing him up. The veteran signal caller missed all of spring due to an undisclosed injury, and it paved the path for Underwood to get most of the snaps with the '1's. Underwood is physically and mentally more mature than what his age would suggest him to be, and that bodes well for Michigan's long-term success with the five-star QB at the helm.
Assuming Underwood does start, Michigan can rest easy knowing it has Keene behind him, someone who threw for nearly 3,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.
