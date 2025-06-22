Michigan football lands first RB commitment in 2026 class
Michigan has been striking out with most of its 2026 running back prospects, but in late fashion, the Wolverines gained their first 2026 RB commit. In a post-midnight commitment, Columbus (OH) St. Francis de Sales Jonathan Brown pledged to Michigan.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound RB is unranked on the Composite, but he is a three-star per Rivals. The recruiting service has Brown ranked as the 44th-best RB in the 2026 class. He held notable offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, Kent State, and Rutgers, among others.
While Brown isn't highly ranking, and considered a rising prospect, he gained momentum during a recent camp at Michigan. His 4.55 40-yard dash really jumped out to the coaches, and he earned MVP honors at the camp.
"Those who have seen Brown are not surprised," 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu wrote of Brown's rising stock.
"He has size (6-1, 200 pounds) and was an All-State honorable mention selection with 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns in the fall. He was excellent at the Under Armour All-America Regional recently when he ran 4.56 in the forty, 4.39 in the shuttle and an eye-catching 6.94 L-Drill."
Michigan now has 12 commitments in the class.
