Michigan's offensive line is about set for the 2027 recruiting class as the Wolverines landed their fifth lineman on Tuesday afternoon. Former NC State commit, Conner Rutherford committed to Michigan.

Rutherford committed to NC State over Indiana back in May, but once the Wolfpack fired long-time head coach Dave Doeren, he opted to reopen his recruitment. That's when Michigan came into play. The Wolverines recently lost offensive tackle Sidney Rouleau to Syracuse, and the Wolverines quickly got to work with both Rutherford and former Stanford commit Braden Chaffin.

Chaffin opted to flip to Michigan, but Jim Harding wanted Rutherford in the class, too. That came to fruition on Tuesday and Rutherford made his intentions known.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Conner Rutherford has Committed to Michigan, a source tells @Rivals



The 6’6 295 OT was previously Committed to NC State



“Those who stay”https://t.co/tYXEOizvzP pic.twitter.com/LE46Wl7ZTy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 17, 2026

247Sports lists Rutherford as a 6'6", 300-pound offensive tackle. The Composite has the three-star ranked as the No. 727 player in the 2027 class, along with being the No. 63 offensive tackle. Predictions came rushing in, favoring the Wolverines to land Rutherford.

"It's the right fit because I feel like I can get developed into the elite ball player I can be, while I get a great education," Rutherford told The Michigan Insider.

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Scouting report

Rivals' Allen Trieu recently had a scouting report on Rutherford, and according to Trieu, Rutherford reminds him of former Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber. He made starts at both guard and tackle in the NFL, and Rutherford is someone who could shift between guard and tackle at the college level.

"High school left tackle who also has a wrestling background. That can be seen in his run blocking. Very physical and finishes blocks. Can get leverage despite being taller than his competition. Gets the job done in pass pro currently but that is an area where he will need continued refinement.

"Style of play and athletic profile seem best suited for right tackle long term with guard as a possibility as well. Road grader with toughness who should find his way into a Power Four starting line-up in time," Allen Trieu wrote.

With Rutherford in the fold, Michigan now has 23 commitments in the 2027 class, and On3 ranks the Wolverines as having the No. 15 class in the cycle. Rutherford joins fellow offensive line commits: Jakari Lipsey, Lincoln Mageo, Louis Esposito, and Chaffin.

Both Rutherford and Lipsey project at tackle, while Mageo and Esposito are interior players. Chaffin is a tweener, but would likely play inside at Michigan.

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