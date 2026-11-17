Michigan has had mixed results on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. The Wolverines lost both offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau to Syracuse and big-time defensive back Tavares Harrington to Ole Miss. But the Wolverines landed three-star lineman Braden Chaffin and three-star wide receiver Yuto Kawamura-Johnson since the end of October.

Now, it appears Michigan is set to further fortify its offensive line. Several predictions have come in favoring Michigan landing three-star offensive lineman Conner Rutherford.

Rutherford has an excellent offer sheet

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6'6", 300-pound offensive lineman from Chillicothe (Ohio) might be a three-star, but he has an offer sheet of a four-star. Aside from Michigan, programs like NC State, Indiana, Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia, among several other teams, have all offered Rutherford to play at their school.

According to 247Sports Composite, Rutherford is ranked as the No. 727 player in the 2027 class, as well as the No. 63 offensive tackle.

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Rutherford was an NC State commit, but once the Wolfpack fired long-time head coach Dave Doeren, he opted to decommit from the program. NC State recently hired long-time NFL QB and alum, Phillip Rivers, as its next head coach. It's hard telling if he intends to get back in Rutherford's recruitment, but as of now, Michigan is the leader.

Scouting report on Rutherford and the Wolverines' offensive line outlook

Rivals' Allen Trieu recently had a scouting report on Rutherford, and according to Trieu, Rutherford reminds him of former Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber. He made starts at both guard and tackle in the NFL, and Rutherford is someone who could shift between guard and tackle at the college level.

"High school left tackle who also has a wrestling background. That can be seen in his run blocking. Very physical and finishes blocks. Can get leverage despite being taller than his competition. Gets the job done in pass pro currently but that is an area where he will need continued refinement.

"Style of play and athletic profile seem best suited for right tackle long term with guard as a possibility as well. Road grader with toughness who should find his way into a Power Four starting line-up in time," Allen Trieu wrote.

Michigan currently has four offensive linemen committed in the 2027 cycle, and if Rutherford ends up coming over, the Wolverines could be done with five linemen. Four-star Jakari Liipsey is a headliner of the Wolverines' 2027 class and Michigan has to do whatever it takes to keep him in the class.

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