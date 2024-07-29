Michigan football lands elite four-star 2026 defensive back

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Brody Jennings (2026) has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 175 CB from Jacksonville, FL chose the Wolverines over Miami, Virginia Tech, & Florida



"BJenn to Michigan, #GoBlue〽️"