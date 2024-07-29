Michigan football lands elite four-star 2026 defensive back
The Michigan Wolverines landed their second commitment in the 2026 recruiting class on Sunday night after a successful BBQ at the Big House weekend.
Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin four-star cornerback Brody Jennings pledged his commitment to the maize and blue. According to 247Sports, Jennings currently holds 19 Division-1 offers. Along with the Wolverines, teams like Florida, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, among others have all offered the rangy cornerback.
Per the 247Sports' Composite rankings, Jennings is the 271st-ranked recruit in the '26 cycle. He is viewed as the 26th-ranked cornerback and the 49th-best prospect from the state of Florida. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback has the build to become a solid cornerback at the next level.
Jennings was recently in Ann Arbor for Michigan's annual BBQ at the Big House on an unofficial visit. He is now joined by four-star quarterback Brady Hart as the two players committed to the Wolverines in the '26 cycle.
He is a two-way player who also plays some wide receiver. It appears Jennings excels at locating the ball in the air and getting his head turned around to make the play. He is a physical defender who enjoys pressing in man-to-man coverage.
You can watch Jennings' most recent highlights here.
