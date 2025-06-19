CBS Sports reveals one player who could make or break Michigan's CFP hopes
Michigan was able to win eight games in 2024 with a minimal passing attack. The Wolverines had the 131st-ranked passing attack in college football, while rotating between three different QBs. Michigan finally settled on the Week 1 starter, Davis Warren, but the Wolverines still managed little through the air.
The Wolverines' leading pass-catcher was TE Colston Loveland, who had 582 yards receiving. The leading WR? Tyler Morris with 248 yards. Michigan knew heading into 2025, it had to shore up its passing attack. The Wolverines landed five-star QB Bryce Underwood, added three WRs in the 2025 recruiting class, and brought in a couple of transfers as well.
According to CBS Sports, the one transfer who make or break Michigan's College Football Playoff hopes is Indiana transfer WR Donaven McCulley.
No Michigan wide receiver hit the 250-yard barrier last season. Only one (Tyler Morris) even had 150 yards receiving. The Wolverines must get better at receiver, especially when you consider tight end Colston Loveland (56 catches, 582 yards, 5 TDs) is off to the NFL. That's what makes McCulley so important. McCulley was one of the best pass catchers in the Big Ten two years ago, reeling in 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns. But he only played two games for Indiana last year before opting to sit out and transfer. There's a big question mark around whether McCulley can recapture his 2023 form. If he can, the 6-5, 203-pounder is exactly the type of go-to target Michigan lacked in 2024. If not ... Michigan will have to hope anyone can step up for an unproven quarterback room.
The 6-foot-5 playmaker played in just four games for Curt Cignetti last season in Indiana. After not gaining much of a role, McCulley opted to transfer. But he has shown he's capable of making plays. In 2023, he led the Hoosiers' passing attack grabbing 48 catches for 644 yards and six touchdowns.
McCulley, who started his college career as a QB, is the big body Michigan hasn't had at WR in quite some time -- going back to Nico Collins. Fans already had a glimpse of what he can do during his lone catch at Michigan's Spring Game.
With Underwood behind center, he will likely look McCulley's way when in need of a big play.
